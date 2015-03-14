* Chlorine said to be used in attempted suicide car bombing
* Choking agent is banned by international treaty
* Allegation follows extensive use in Syria
By Isabel Coles
ARBIL, Iraq, March 14 Iraqi Kurdish authorities
said on Saturday they had evidence that Islamic State had used
chlorine gas as a chemical weapon against their peshmerga
fighters in northern Iraq in January.
The Security Council of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region
said in a statement to Reuters that the peshmerga had taken soil
and clothing samples after an Islamic State car bombing attempt
on Jan. 23.
It said laboratory analysis showed "the samples contained
levels of chlorine that suggested the substance was used in
weaponised form." The Kurdish allegation could not be
independently confirmed.
Chlorine is a choking agent whose use as a chemical weapon
dates back to World War One. It is banned under the 1997
Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits all use of toxic
agents on the battlefield.
Peter Sawczak, spokesman for the Dutch-based Organisation
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said: "We have not had
a request from Iraq to investigate claims of use of chemical
weapons in Iraq, and the OPCW cannot immediately verify the
claims."
Chlorine has been used "systematically" in the civil war in
neighbouring Syria, an OPCW fact-finding mission found last
year. The OPCW would have to get its own samples to confirm the
use of chemical weapons in a member state.
The Kurdish statement said the car bombing attempt happened
on a highway between Mosul and the Syrian border. A Kurdish
security source said that the peshmerga fired a rocket at the
car carrying the bomb so there were no casualties, except for
the suicide bomber.
About a dozen peshmerga fighters experienced symptoms of
nausea, vomiting, dizziness or weakness, the source said.
The statement said the analysis was carried out in a
European Union-certified laboratory after the soil and samples
were sent by the Kurdish Regional Government to a "partner
nation" in the U.S.-led coalition that is fighting Islamic State
militants in Iraq and Syria.
The source described the samples as "leftovers from the
suicide bomber", but declined to identify the laboratory.
The White House said in a statement it could not confirm the
allegations but found them "deeply disturbing" and was
monitoring the situation "very closely."
A U.S. defense official said the use of chlorine as a weapon
was a possible sign of "growing desperation due to the pressure
being applied by coalition air power and Iraqi ground forces."
Iraq's Kurds were the victims of the deadliest chemical
attack of modern times when Saddam Hussein's air force bombed
the town of Halabja in 1988, gassing at least 5,000 people to
death.
WEAPONS EXPERT KILLED
The U.S. Central Command said on Jan. 30 that an Islamic
State chemical weapons expert had been killed in a coalition air
strike six days earlier near Mosul - the day after the car
bombing cited in Saturday's statement.
The expert, Abu Malik, had been a chemical weapons engineer
during the rule of Saddam Hussein and then affiliated himself
with al Qaeda in Iraq in 2005, Central Command said at the time.
When he joined Islamic State, it gave the insurgent force a
chemical weapons capability, it added.
Malcolm Dando, professor of international security at the
University of Bradford, and an expert on biological and chemical
warfare, said chlorine was an easy gas to obtain. "It's
extensively used, you only need to google industrial uses of
chlorine, it's extensively used industrially," he told Reuters.
Western diplomats in The Hague, where the OPCW is based,
have long feared IS fighters would get their hands on chemical
weapons. It is not easy to make such weapons and IS tried to
recruit experts when it took over Mosul last year, diplomatic
sources told Reuters. They were not believed to have been
successful.
Kurdish forces, backed by U.S.-led air strikes, have taken a
prominent role in fighting the Islamic State jihadists who last
year declared a cross-border caliphate after seizing land in
eastern Syria and northern Iraq.
No international organisation has documented the use of
chemical weapons on Iraqi territory in the war with Islamic
State.
The Kurdish authorities said in their statement they had
"long suspected that (IS) fighters have been using chemical
agents" and cited video footage from recent battles around the
city of Tikrit between the militants and Iraqi troops and allied
Shi'ite militias where "plumes of orange smoke" were visible.
Reuters was also e-mailed video footage and photos of what
the Kurdish Security Council identified as images from the Jan.
23 attack. Among the photos were several canisters lying on the
ground that the council says were found at the site and
contained chlorine.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Deutsch in Amsterdam, Andy
Bruce in London, and Julia Edwards and David Alexander in
Washington; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Mark Trevelyan
and Grant McCool)