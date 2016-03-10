LONDON, March 10 Thousands of documents
identifying 22,000 supporters of Islamic State in over 50
countries were handed over to Sky News by a disillusioned former
member of the group, the British television channel reported on
Thursday.
It said it had informed the authorities about the documents,
which were on a memory stick stolen from the head of Islamic
State's internal security force by a man who had been part of
the Free Syrian Army rebel group before joining Islamic State.
The man, who called himself Abu Hamed, handed over the
memory stick during a meeting at an undisclosed location in
Turkey, according to the Sky News report.
The documents looked like enrolment forms with 23 questions
and contained names of Islamic State supporters and of their
relatives, telephone numbers and other details such as the
subjects' areas of expertise and who had recommended them.
Sky News said some of the names were already well-known, but
the documents could also help identify some extremists who were
previously unknown to the authorities in their countries.
