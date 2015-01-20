* Video released during Japan PM Abe's Middle East tour
* Purported captives knew each other
* Islamic State makes first known video demand for cash
By Luke Baker
JERUSALEM, Jan 20 The militant group Islamic
State released an online video on Tuesday purporting to show two
Japanese captives and threatening to kill them unless it
received $200 million in ransom.
A black-clad figure with a knife, standing in a barren
landscape along with two kneeling men wearing orange clothing,
said the Japanese public had 72 hours to pressure their
government to stop its "foolish" support for the U.S.-led
coalition waging a military campaign against Islamic State.
"To the prime minister of Japan: Although you are more than
8,500 km away from the Islamic State, you willingly have
volunteered to take part in this crusade," said the militant,
who spoke in English.
He demanded "200 million" without specifying a currency, but
an Arabic subtitle identified it as U.S. dollars.
The footage named the men as Haruna Yukawa and Kenji Goto.
The video was not dated, but on a visit to Cairo on Jan. 17,
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged around $200 million
in non-military assistance for countries battling Islamic State.
Abe, speaking in Jerusalem on Tuesday near the end of a
six-day tour of the Middle East, said Islamic State's threat
against the two purported captives was "unacceptable".
"Extremism and Islam are completely different things," Abe
said. "We strongly demand the immediate release of the Japanese
citizens unharmed ... The international community needs to
respond firmly and cooperate without caving into terrorism."
The video resembled others distributed by Islamic State
outlets in which captives were threatened or killed. It appeared
to be the first time that an Islamic State video specifically
demanded cash for captives.
CABINET MEETS IN TOKYO
Abe stressed that Japan's aid announced on his trip was for
humanitarian purposes, and said Tokyo would keep contributing to
peace and prosperity in the region.
"We'll coordinate with the international community from now
on, and contribute more to (the) peace and prosperity of the
region. This policy is unwavering and we won't change this
policy."
The apparent capture of the two men marks the first hostage
crisis for Abe's government since January 2013, when 10 Japanese
were killed by Islamist militants at a gas complex in Algeria.
Asked whether Japan would pay ransom to secure the captives'
release, Abe replied: "With regard to this case, we attach the
utmost priority to saving lives, and gathering information with
the help of other countries."
In Tokyo, Japan's foreign ministry said it was checking the
authenticity of the video. In televised remarks, Parliamentary
Senior Vice-Minister of Defense Akira Sato told reporters that,
after viewing the footage, he thought it might be a "composite".
Goto is a freelance reporter who was based in Tokyo. He has
written books on AIDS and children in war zones from Afghanistan
to Africa and reported for news broadcasters in Japan.
Goto met Yukawa last year and helped him travel to Iraq in
June, he told Reuters in August.
Yukawa, 43, travelled to Iraq and Syria last year after
telling friends and family that he thought it represented a last
chance to turn his life around.
Over the previous decade, he had lost a business to
bankruptcy, lost his wife to cancer and become homeless,
according to his father and an online journal.
It was not clear what exactly he was doing in the region.
Yukawa's father, Shoichi Yukawa, declined to comment, saying he
was overwhelmed by the news reports.
The militant in the footage, who spoke with a British
accent, appeared to have the same voice as a jihadist shown with
captives in previous Islamic State videos.
Similar videos have shown captives beheaded, including
Western aid workers and journalists.
The hardline Islamist group, which holds territory in Syria
and Iraq, has also killed more than 1,000 Syrians off the
battlefield since it expanded a caliphate under its control in
June, according to a monitoring group.
(Reporting by Luke Baker in Jerusalem, William Maclean in
Dubai, Sylvia Westall in Beirut and Linda Sieg, Teppei Kasai and
Tetsushi Kajimoto in Tokyo; Editing by Mike Collett-White)