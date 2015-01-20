TOKYO Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it was checking whether video images purporting to show two Japanese hostages being held by Islamic State and demanding $200 million in ransom to save their lives were genuine.

It added that if they were, "such a threat by taking hostages is unacceptable and we are extremely resentful."

Japan would, with other countries, make maximum efforts to free the two Japanese if they were in fact being held hostage, a foreign ministry spokesman said by telephone, but he made no comment on the ransom demand.

The Islamic State armed group which holds swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria issued a video online on Tuesday purporting to show two Japanese hostages and demanding $200 million from the Japanese government to save their lives.

