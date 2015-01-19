DUBAI An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general was killed along with a number of fighters from the Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah group in an Israeli air strike in Syria, an Iranian news website said on Monday.

"Following the Zionist aggressions against the resistance in Syria, General Mohammad Allahdadi, a former commander of the Sarollah Brigade of the Revolutionary Guard, was martyred along with Jihad Moughniyah and three others in the same car," the Dana news website said, referring to the son of Hezbollah's late military leader Imad Moughniyah.

