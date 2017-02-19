MUNICH Feb 19 Israel's defence minister said on Sunday Iran had an ultimate objective of undermining Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and called for a dialogue with Sunni Arab states to defeat "radical" elements in the region.

Iran aimed to "undermine stability in every country in Middle East ... their main destination at the end of the day is Saudi Arabia," Avigdor Lieberman told delegates at the Munich Security Conference, saying he was looking forward to hearing comments from Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

"The real division is not Jews, Muslims ... but moderate people versus radical people," he said. (Reporting by John Irish and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)