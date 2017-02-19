MUNICH Feb 19 Israel's defence minister said on
Sunday Iran had an ultimate objective of undermining Saudi
Arabia in the Middle East and called for a dialogue with Sunni
Arab states to defeat "radical" elements in the region.
Iran aimed to "undermine stability in every country in
Middle East ... their main destination at the end of the day is
Saudi Arabia," Avigdor Lieberman told delegates at the Munich
Security Conference, saying he was looking forward to hearing
comments from Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.
"The real division is not Jews, Muslims ... but moderate
people versus radical people," he said.
