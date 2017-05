Russia's Vladimir Putin (C) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) on the sidelines of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin

PARIS Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed the importance of Israeli-Russian military cooperation to prevent "unnecessary accidents" at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris, a Reuters reporter at the talks said.

Putin, likewise, praised the "mechanism of cooperation" which the two sides had established in relation to Russia's military operations in Syria.

