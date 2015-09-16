* Israel concerned over advanced Russian weaponry in Syria
* Netanyahu to tell Putin such arms might reach Hezbollah
JERUSALEM, Sept 16 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Russia next week for talks with
President Vladimir Putin on the expanding Russian military
presence in Syria, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.
"The prime minister will present the threats to Israel
emanating from the increased flow of advanced weaponry to the
Syrian arena and from the transfer of lethal weaponry to
Hezbollah and other terrorist groups," the official said.
Moscow has come under international pressure to explain its
moves in Syria, where the Kremlin has been supporting Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad in a 4-year-old civil war.
The Kremlin confirmed the visit, with Putin's spokesman
Dmitry Peskov telling Russian media that Netanyahu will come to
Moscow on Sept. 21.
"On Monday, there will be a short working visit and talks
with Vladimir Putin," RIA news agency quoted Peskov as saying.
On Monday, two U.S. officials said Russia had positioned
about a half dozen tanks at an airfield at the centre of a
military buildup in Syria and that the intentions of Moscow's
latest deployment of heavy equipment were unclear.
Western officials and a Russian source said last week that
Russia was sending an advanced anti-aircraft missile system to
Syria in support of Assad.
The Western officials said the SA-22 system would be
operated by Russian troops. A U.S. official, who confirmed the
information, said the system may be part of a Russian effort to
bolster defences at an airfield near Latakia, an Assad
stronghold.
Even if Russians operated the missiles and kept them out of
the hands of the Syrian army, the arrival of such an advanced
anti-aircraft system could unsettle Israel, which in the past
has bombed sophisticated arms it suspected were being handed to
Assad's Lebanese guerrilla allies, Hezbollah.
Worried about accidentally coming to blows with Russian
reinforcements in Syria, Israeli officials said last week they
were in contact with Moscow. But Israel also made clear it would
continue its policy of stopping advanced arms reaching
Hezbollah.
The United States is using Syrian airspace to lead a
campaign of air strikes against Islamic State. A greater Russian
presence raises the prospect of the Cold War superpower foes
encountering each other on the battlefield.
Russia has said it will continue providing military supplies
to Syria and that its assistance to the Syrian army is in line
with international law.
The Syrian civil war, in which about 250,000 people have
died, has caused nearly half of Syria's prewar population of 23
million to flee, with many thousands attempting to reach Europe.
