By Dan Williams
| JERUSALEM, Sept 21
Netanyahu flew to Moscow on Monday to seek reassurance from
President Vladimir Putin about Russia's military deployment in
Syria and to lay out Israel's concerns about the risk of weapons
reaching militants on its borders.
With fighter planes part of the rapid Russian build-up,
Israel is worried about the threat of fire accidentally being
traded with Russian forces, especially since it has carried out
air raids against militants in southern Syria and Lebanese
Hezbollah fighters suspected of smuggling arms.
A former strategic adviser to Netanyahu said the Israeli
leader would try to work out "ground rules" with Putin about
avoiding such clashes.
The United States, which along with its allies has been
flying missions against Islamist State insurgents in Syria, has
also been holding so-called "deconfliction" talks with Russia.
"It could come down to Israel and Russia agreeing to limit
themselves to defined areas of operation in Syria, or even that
they fly at daytime and we fly at night," said the ex-adviser,
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Among Israel's concerns is that Israeli warplanes could come
up against Russian-operated anti-aircraft systems or even
Russian-flown jets.
RUSSIAN HARDWARE
Netanyahu took along top Israeli generals for his talks with
Putin, who is trying to prop up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
against an Islamist-led Syrian insurgency in its fifth year.
That top-of-the-line Russian military hardware may now be
deployed in Assad's favour has stoked concern his ally,
Hezbollah, could also benefit. That Russians might be at the
controls of these systems gives Israeli planners further pause.
Sources close to Netanyahu said he would present Israeli
intelligence accounts of past transfers of arms, some of them
Russian-supplied, to Hezbollah, and seek reassurances Moscow
would maintain control of its latest reinforcements.
"What's important is Putin's commitment not to get mixed up
in arming Hezbollah, which should help Israel, if it goes in
there, to keep a safe distance from the Russians. It is pretty
clear that Putin is not looking for a fight with Israel,"
Netanyahu's former adviser said.
Putin has pledged to continue military support for Assad,
assistance that Russia says is in line with international law.
Russia has been focusing forces on the Syrian coast, where it
has a major naval base.
The Kremlin has said Putin and Netanyahu would discuss "the
relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and international
agenda" during their meeting in the president's residence in
Novo-Ogaryovo, near Moscow.
