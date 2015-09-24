JERUSALEM, Sept 24 An Israeli-Russian
coordination team set up to prevent the countries accidentally
trading fire in Syria will be headed by their deputy armed
forces chiefs and will hold its first meeting by Oct. 5, an
Israeli military officer said on Thursday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian
President Vladimir Putin agreed on Monday to set up the team as
Moscow steps up military support for Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, who has been losing ground to an Islamist-led
insurgency.
Israel is worried the Russian deployment, which U.S.
officials and regional sources say includes advanced
anti-aircraft units and warplanes, risks pitting Russian forces
against its own over Syria.
Israeli jets have occasionally struck in neighbouring Syria
to foil suspected handovers of sophisticated Russian- or
Iranian-supplied arms to Assad's guerrilla allies in Lebanon.
An Israeli military officer, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, told Reuters the talks with Moscow would focus on
aerial operations in Syria and "electromagnetic coordination".
The latter appeared to refer to the sides agreeing not to
scramble each other's radio communications or radar-tracking
systems, and devising ways of identifying each other's forces
ahead of any unintended confrontation in the heat of battle.
Israel and Russia will also coordinate on sea operations off
Syria's Mediterranean coast, where Moscow has a major naval
base, the Israeli officer said.
Russian officials had no immediate comment.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt
in Moscow; Editing by Robert Birsel)