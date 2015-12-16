ROME Dec 16 Italy will send 450 troops near the
front line with Islamic State militants in Iraq to protect
workers conducting repairs to the Mosul hydro-electric dam, the
country's biggest, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on
Wednesday.
Renzi, who has refused overtures from the French and
Americans to join in air strikes on Islamic State (IS) in Syria,
said the project was a concrete way to protect civilians and
oppose Islamist militants.
"Everybody was saying 'let's bomb here', 'let's bomb there,
bomb, bomb'. I said 'let's do something useful'," Renzi said in
an interview with Italian radio.
An Italian company, Trevi SpA, has won a contract to make
badly needed upgrades to the 3.6-km (2.2-mile) long Mosul dam,
which has suffered from structural flaws since it was built in
the 1980s.
Islamist militants seized the dam in August 2014, sparking
fears that they might blow it up and unleash a wall of water on
Mosul and Baghdad that could kill thousands of civilians.
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters recaptured the dam two weeks later
with the help of U.S. and Iraqi government forces.
"The dam must be repaired because it could cause a civilian
disaster," Renzi said. "We will repair the dam and the workers
will be defended by our troops, who are already present in
Iraq."
While Italy already has about 650 soldiers in Iraq, most are
involved in training Iraqi soldiers and police in the Kurdish
regional capital Erbil and Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.
Deployed just up the road from Islamic State-held Mosul,
Italian forces will be in a potential combat zone.
"It's a new and important mission in a very hot area because
the city is considered the capital of the (IS-declared)
caliphate in Iraq, which is a crossroads for links to Syria,"
Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said.
Pinotti, speaking on Italian state television late on
Wednesday, said up to 500 troops would guard the dam. In a
newspaper interview, Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni said
Italians would be deployed alongside Kurdish Peshmerga.
The dam is both a vital source of water and energy for
Mosul, a city that had more than 2 million residents before it
was captured by Islamic State insurgents in June last year.
Trevi's contract to fortify the dam is worth more than $2
billion, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported.
Contacted by Reuters, Trevi said it had no information to
provide about the contract at this time.
