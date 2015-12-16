(Adds details from defence ministry, Trevi statement)
By Steve Scherer
ROME Dec 16 Italy will deploy 450 troops near
the front line with Islamic State militants in Iraq to protect
workers carrying out repairs to the Mosul hydro-electric dam,
the country's biggest, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on
Wednesday.
Renzi, who has refused overtures from the French and
Americans to join in air strikes on Islamic State (IS) in Syria,
said the dam project was a concrete way to safeguard civilians
and oppose Islamist militants.
"Everybody was saying 'let's bomb here', 'let's bomb there',
'bomb, bomb'. I said, 'Let's do something useful'," Renzi said
in an interview with Italian radio.
An Italian company, the Trevi Group, is finalising a
contract with the Iraqi government to make badly needed upgrades
to the 3.6-km (2.2-mile) long Mosul dam, which has suffered from
structural flaws since it was built in the 1980s.
Work will start almost immediately to "safeguard the
stability" of a dam that "is seriously damaged," Trevi said in a
statement. The job should take about 18 months.
"The presence of the Italian contingent alongside the Iraqi
army and international forces is fundamentally important for the
security of the project," the statement said.
Islamist insurgents seized the dam in August 2014, sparking
fears that they might blow it up and unleash a wall of water on
Mosul and Baghdad that could kill thousands of civilians.
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters recaptured the dam two weeks later
with the help of U.S. and Iraqi government forces.
"The dam must be repaired because it could cause a civilian
disaster," Renzi said. "We will fix the dam and the workers will
be defended by our troops, who are already present in Iraq."
While Italy already has about 750 soldiers in Iraq, most are
involved in training Iraqi soldiers and police in the Kurdish
regional capital Erbil and Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.
Deployed just up the road from Islamic State-held Mosul,
Italian forces will be in a potential combat zone.
The mission will raise Italy's total Iraqi contingent to
between 1,200-1,300, a Defence Ministry spokesman said.
Flanking Italy's troops will be soldiers from the U.S.-led
coalition against IS, including Kurdish Peshmerga, but Italy
will be in command of the mission, the spokesman said.
"It's a new and important mission in a very hot area because
the city is considered the capital of the (IS-declared)
caliphate in Iraq, which is a crossroads for links to Syria,"
Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti said.
The dam is both a vital source of water and energy for
Mosul, a city that had more than 2 million residents before it
was captured by Islamic State insurgents in June last year.
Trevi's work to fortify the dam is worth more than $2
billion, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reported. The
company did not confirm the potential value of the contract.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Heinrich)