Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed anger early on Sunday at a video purporting to show the execution of a Japanese citizen by Islamic State militants, and insisted Tokyo will not bow to terrorism.

He reiterated the government's view that the video, which appeared to show an executed Haruna Yukawa with the voice of captive Kenji Goto, was "an outrageous and unacceptable act of violence".

"I have a strong sense of anger," Abe told reporters in brief remarks after an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the crisis. "We will not give in to terrorism."

Demanding the immediate release of journalist Goto unharmed, Abe said Japan will work with other countries to secure his release. He did not take questions from reporters.

Reuters has not been able to verify the authenticity of the video.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and William Mallard, editing by David Evans)