TOKYO, March 17 A video surfaced on Thursday
appearing to show a missing Japanese journalist, reportedly held
by an al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, reading a message to his
family and country.
"Hello, I am Jumpei Yasuda. Today is my birthday, 16 March,"
the bearded man, who appears to be the Japanese freelance
journalist of that name, says on the video, posted on Facebook.
The man, sitting at a table in front of a white wall, says
he misses his family but cannot be with them. The man, dressed
in a dark sweater with a scarf, mostly seemed calm as he spoke
in English in the one-minute video but occasionally paused with
emotion.
Japanese media said Yasuda was captured by Nusra Front after
entering Syria from Turkey in June. Public broadcaster NHK said
it had spoken by phone with the man who posted the video, who
said he had received it from someone seeking Yasuda's release.
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters the government
was aware of the video and was collecting and analysing
intelligence to formulate a response. "The safety of Japanese
citizens is an important duty of the government, so we are
making full use of various information networks to respond,"
Kishida said.
Reuters could not verify the video and could not reach
Yasuda's family.
The man in the video does not give any information about who
is holding him or any demands they have. He says "they" allowed
him to say what he wanted.
After saying he wished he could hug his wife, father, mother
and brother, he says: "I have to say to something to my country:
When you're sitting there, wherever you are, in a dark room,
suffering with the pain, there's still no one. No one answering.
No one responding. You're invisible."
In December, media freedom organisation Reporters Without
Borders retracted and apologised for a report it had issued that
said Yasuda had been threatened with execution in Syria. The
government said at the time it was seeking information.
The Islamic State militant group beheaded two Japanese
nationals - a self-styled security consultant and a veteran war
reporter - early last year. The gruesome executions captured the
attention of Japan but the government said at the time it would
not negotiate with the militants for their release.
