RPT-INSIGHT-Amazon trounces rivals in battle of the shopping 'bots'
(Repeating for additional clients without changes to text) By Jeffrey Dastin SAN FRANCISCO, May 10 Earlier this year, engineers at Wal-Mart Stores Inc who track rivals' prices online got a rude surprise: the technology they were using to check Amazon.com several million times a day suddenly stopped working. Losing access to Amazon.com Inc's data was no small matter. Like most big retailers, Wal-Mart relies on computer programs that scan prices on competi