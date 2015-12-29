PARIS Dec 29 Media freedom organisation
Reporters Without Borders has retracted and apologised for a
report it issued last week saying Japanese journalist Jumpei
Yasuda had been threatened with execution in Syria.
The Paris-based Reporters group had said on Dec. 22 that it
had received information that an armed group holding the
journalist hostage had started a countdown for an unspecified
ransom to be paid and had threatened to execute or sell him to
another group if their demands were not met.
"The release was not drafted according to normal procedure
and was not sufficiently verified. It has therefore been
withdrawn pending fuller information," RSF said on its website.
"We ask Yasuda's family and friends, and the families of
other hostages in Syria, to accept our apologies."
The Islamic State militant group beheaded two Japanese
nationals - a self-styled security consultant and a veteran war
reporter - early this year. The gruesome executions captured the
attention of Japan but the government said at the time it would
not negotiate with the militants for their release.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)