AMMAN Jan 29 Jordan said on Thursday it was
still holding an Iraqi prisoner whose release has purportedly
been demanded by Islamic State, and will only consider releasing
her once it has proof that a Jordanian pilot held by the
insurgents is still alive.
Jordan's government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani also said
Jordan was coordinating with Japanese authorities on an effort
to secure the release of Japanese hostage Kenji Goto, a veteran
journalist also being held by Islamic State.
"We asked for evidence that the pilot is still alive and we
have not received anything yet. We insist on this demand,"
Momani told reporters in Amman.
