TOKYO Feb 12 A Japanese photojournalist whose
passport was confiscated by the government ahead of a planned
trip to Syria said his case sets a dangerous precedent for other
journalists travelling abroad to report on foreign wars.
In an unprecedented move, Japan's Foreign Ministry seized
freelance photographer Yuichi Sugimoto's passport this month as
it steps up security after the execution of two Japanese
nationals captured by Islamic State militants.
"I am concerned that this case might set a very bad
precedent in this country. In the future, other journalists
might have orders issued and their passports confiscated,"
Sugimoto told a news conference on Thursday.
"The freedom to report, the freedom to cover news might be
harmed," he said.
Sugimoto, who has covered wars in Bosnia, Afghanistan, Iraq
and Syria for the past two decades, had originally planned to
travel later this month to the town of Kobani, which was retaken
last week by Syrian Kurds backed by U.S. air strikes.
He said ministry officials and policemen visited his
apartment in Niigata, northern Japan, this month and told him he
would be arrested if he did not hand in his passport.
"I asked them when I would be able to get my passport back
and they said they could keep it for an unlimited time," said
Sugimoto. Officials also did not tell him how he could have his
passport returned, he said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said this week the
government wants to respect the freedom of journalists to report
but decided it must fulfil its duty to ensure the safety of
Japanese nationals.
Sugimoto said he did not plan on travelling to areas
controlled by Islamic State, the radical group that beheaded
freelance journalist Kenji Goto and self-styled adventurer
Haruna Yukawa last month.
In a video purporting to portray Goto's killing, the group
warned Japanese nationals would be targeted for further attacks.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has vowed never to "give
in to terrorism", saying Japan would continue humanitarian aid
to countries battling the Islamic State group and would bring
the killers to justice.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by William Mallard and Paul
Tait)