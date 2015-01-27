(Adds protests in Jordan, comment from pilot's father)
By Antoni Slodkowski and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO Jan 27 Japan pressed Jordan for help in
securing the release of Kenji Goto, a Japanese hostage of
Islamic State militants, after a video on Tuesday appeared to
show him saying he could be killed in 24 hours.
"Tell the Japanese government to put all their political
pressure on Jordan," said the voice on the video, addressing the
Japanese people and saying he will be killed unless Jordan frees
would-be suicide bomber Sajida al-Rishawi from death row.
Jordanian state television, quoting an army source, said
authorities were trying to authenticate the video. It would be
the third involving the 47-year-old Goto, a veteran war
reporter.
"The relevant agencies are working on verifying the
authenticity of the voice recording that is attributed to
Daesh," the source said, using an acronym for Islamic State.
The hostage issue is the deepest diplomatic crisis Japan's
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has faced in just over two years in
office.
Confronting "an extremely severe situation," Abe ordered his
government to continue its policy of seeking Jordan's help in
releasing Goto, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told
reporters after a meeting of national security officials.
The voice in the video said another Islamic State captive,
Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, has a shorter time to live
than Goto. Some media reports have said a swap of Goto and the
pilot for al-Rishawi and another militant prisoner held by
Jordan was being discussed.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the video, but
Suga said it appeared to show Goto and the voice resembled that
of a video on Saturday that U.S. and Japanese officials have
said appeared to be genuine.
Several hundred people, including relatives of the Jordanian
pilot, gathered in front of the office of Jordan's prime
minister late on Tuesday, urging the authorities to meet the
demands of Islamic State and release al-Rishawi to save the
young pilot's life.
Safi Kasaesbeh, the father of the pilot, told reporters no
official had contacted him after the release of the second
video. "I call on all Jordanians to stand as one, calling for
the end of Muath's captivity quickly. They have to meet any
demand made by Islamic State," he said.
Goto went to Syria in late October in order, according to
friends and business associates, to seek the release of Haruna
Yukawa, his friend and fellow Japanese citizen who was captured
in August.
In the first video released last week, a black-clad masked
figure with a knife said Goto and Yukawa would be killed within
72 hours if Japan did not pay Islamic State $200 million. The
captor resembled a figure from previous Islamic State videos
whose British-accented threats have preceded beheadings.
A video on Saturday appeared to show Goto with a picture of
a beheaded Yukawa, saying his captors' demands had switched to
the release of al-Rishawi, an Iraqi woman held by Jordan for her
role in a 2005 suicide bombing that killed 60 people in Amman.
"Time is now running very short," the latest video said,
with an audio track over a still picture that appears to show
Goto holding a picture of the pilot.
"It is me for her. What seems to be so difficult to
understand? She has been a prisoner for a decade. And I've only
been a prisoner for a few months."
He also said further "delays" by Jordan would result in the
death of the pilot and then himself.
Kasaesbeh was captured after his jet crashed in northeastern
Syria in December during a bombing mission against the
militants.
Goto's mother, Junko Ishido, told Japanese public
broadcaster NHK: "I think Japan should do all it possibly can"
to secure her son's release.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Krolicki in Tokyo, Oliver Holmes
in Beirut, Ali Abdelatty and Mostafa Hashem in Cairo, Suleiman
Al-Khalidi in Amman; writing by William Mallard; editing by
Janet Lawrence and G Crosse)