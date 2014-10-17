* Iraqi pilots training militants to fly MiG jets - monitor
* Air base controlled by Islamic State
* Washington says unaware of Islamic State flight operations
By Sylvia Westall
BEIRUT, Oct 17 Iraqi pilots who have joined
Islamic State in Syria are training members of the group to fly
in three captured fighter jets, a group monitoring the war said
on Friday, saying it was the first time the militant group had
taken to the air.
The group, which has seized swathes of land in Syria and
Iraq, has been flying the planes over the captured al-Jarrah
military airport east of Aleppo, said Rami Abdulrahman, who runs
the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report and
U.S. Central Command said it was not aware of Islamic State
flying jets in Syria.
U.S-led forces are bombing Islamic State bases in Syria and
Iraq. The group has regularly used weaponry captured from the
Syrian and Iraqi armies and has overrun several military bases
but, if the report is confirmed, this would be the first time it
has been able to pilot warplanes.
"They have trainers, Iraqi officers who were pilots before
for (former Iraqi president) Saddam Hussein," Abdulrahman said.
"People saw the flights, they went up many times from the
airport and they are flying in the skies outside the airport and
coming back," he said, citing witnesses in northern Aleppo
province near the base, which is 70 km (45 miles) south of the
Turkish border.
Witnesses reported the flights were at a low altitude and
only lasted five to 10 minutes before landing, the Observatory
said. It was not possible to reach the Syrian government for
comment and state media did not mention the report.
It was not clear whether the jets were equipped with
weaponry or whether the pilots could fly longer distances in the
planes, which witnesses said appeared to be MiG 21 or MiG 23
models captured from the Syrian military.
U.S. MILITARY KEEPING "CLOSE EYE"
"We're not aware of ISIL conducting any flight operations in
Syria or elsewhere," U.S. Central Command spokesman Colonel
Patrick Ryder said, using a former name for Islamic State.
"We continue to keep a close eye on (Islamic State) activity
in Syria and Iraq and will continue to conduct strikes against
their equipment, facilities, fighters and centres of gravity,
wherever they may be."
General Lloyd Austin, head of the U.S. military's Central
Command, said he could not confirm that Iraqi pilots had joined
Islamic State.
"We don't have any operational reporting of ISIL flying jets
in support of ISIL activity on the ground and so I cannot
confirm that. And to the degree that pilots may have defected
and joined the ranks of ISIL, I don't have any information on
that either," he told a Pentagon news briefing.
Pro-Islamic State Twitter accounts have previously posted
pictures of captured jets in other parts of Syria but the
aircraft appeared unusable, according to political analysts and
diplomats.
The countryside east of Aleppo city is one of the main bases
of Islamic State in Syria. The al Qaeda offshoot controls up to
a third of the territory of Syria, whose civil war pitting
various rebel groups against the regime of President Bashar
al-Assad has raged for more than three years.
(Additional reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Phil
Stewart and David Alexander in Washington; Editing by Gareth
Jones)