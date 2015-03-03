* Emwazi and friends detained in 2009 at Dar es Salaam
airport
* Request to detain him came from Britain-police source
* Backs up emails released by Cage activist group
* UK suspected him of links to Somalia's al Shabaab
By Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala
Dar es Salaam, March 3 Mohammed Emwazi, the
Briton identified as Islamic State killer "Jihadi John", was
denied entry to Tanzania in 2009 at the request of British
security services, a Tanzanian police source said on Tuesday.
The source's version of events tallies with emails published
by London activist group Cage last week that they said were from
Emwazi, recently named as the militant shown beheading American,
British and Syrian hostages on IS videos.
Security officers at Dar es Salaam airport refused to allow
entry to Emwazi and two friends - another Briton and a German -
because they were on an official immigration stop list, said the
source who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Immigration officials said the request came from British
intelligence rather than the international police organisation
Interpol, the source added. British security officials would not
comment on the episode.
"When Emwazi and his friends were told they would not be
allowed to enter Tanzania, they caused a commotion and tried to
force their way out of the airport," the source said.
"I think the stop order against Emwazi and his friends was
issued at the request of the British intelligence service."
In meetings and email exchanges with Cage between 2009 and
2012, Emwazi said he and two friends had gone to Tanzania in
August 2009 for a safari holiday after he completed his studies
in computer programming at London's University of Westminster.
He told Cage he was deported from Tanzania to Britain via
Amsterdam, and quizzed by agents from Britain's MI5 domestic
security service who told him they believed he was attempting to
reach Somalia to join the Islamist militant group al Shabaab,
something he denied.
Court documents from 2011 have also shown that Britain
suspected him of being part of a network involved in procuring
funds and equipment "for terrorism-related purposes" in Somalia.
Senior Tanzanian law enforcement officials, including the
acting director of criminal investigation (DCI), Diwani
Athumani, have declined to comment on the events of 2009.
DETAINED
The Tanzanian source said Emwazi and his friends were
arrested for disturbing the peace at the airport and detained
for several hours at the Stakishari Ukonga police station.
They were then picked up by local immigration officials and
taken for further questioning before being deported on a KLM
flight, the source added.
Since his unmasking as "Jihadi John", there has been much
media speculation about when and where Emwazi was radicalised.
The British court documents show British officials believe
he was an associate of Bilal al Berjawi, a leader of the
Somali-based militant group al Shabaab who was killed in a U.S.
drone strike in 2012.
But Cage, which has released what it said was an audio
recording of Emwazi made after he returned to Britain in 2009,
has said Emwazi complained to them about being harassed by
Britain's MI5 who he said had tried to recruit him.
The police source told Reuters that Emwazi was not
mistreated by Tanzanian officials in Dar es Salaam.
"Emwazi was never tortured in Tanzania," the source said.
"In fact, (he and his friends) caused a fracas at the airport
after being told they were prohibited from entering the country
due to the presence of an immigration stop order against their
entry."
Emwazi also told Cage that from July 2010 onwards he was
repeatedly prevented by the British authorities from returning
to his birthplace Kuwait where he had a job and was planning to
get married.
Cage's Research Director Asim Qureshi has argued this might
have played a part in turning him into the man who appeared clad
in black and brandishing a knife in the IS videos.
