A relative of Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who was captured by Islamic State after his plane crashed in northeastern Syria in December during a bombing mission against them, holds a picture of him at the family's headquarters in the city of Karak January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Abdo

AMMAN Jordan's army said on Friday state agencies were working to get information on an air force pilot held by Islamic State militants, after a deadline passed for a proposed prisoner swap, but offered no new word on his fate.

"State organs are working round the clock following up on the case of the pilot ... and in the event of any developments the information would be shared at the right time," army spokesman Colonel Mamdouh al Ameri said in a statement.

(Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Nick Tattersall and Robin Pomeroy)