AMMAN A deadly attack on Jordanian troops at the country's border with Syria on Tuesday was launched from Syrian territory, a Jordanian official source said.

The source was referring to the car bomb attack near a Syrian refugee camp in a border area where the Iraqi, Syrian and Jordanian frontiers converge. The Jordanian army said a number of a Jordanian border guards were killed in the attack.

