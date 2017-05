Students hold pictures of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh and signs, which read: ''We are all Muath'', during a rally calling for his release, at Jordan University in Amman February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN The Jordanian government confirmed on Tuesday that Islamic State militants had killed a captive Jordanian pilot and said this had happened on Jan. 3, state television reported.

A video released by Islamic State on Tuesday purported to show pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, who was captured in December, being burnt alive. Reuters could not confirm the authenticity of the video.

