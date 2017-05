AMMAN Feb 8 Jordan's air force chief said on Sunday his country's jet fighters had conducted 56 raids in three days of intensified bombing targeting a stronghold of Islamic State militants in northeast Syria.

"We achieved what we aimed at. We destroyed logistics centres, arms depos and targeted hideouts of their fighters," General Mansour al Jbour, head of the Jordanian airforce, told a news conference.