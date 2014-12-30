AMMAN Dec 30 The hardline Islamic State group
has released what it said was an interview with a Jordanian
pilot captured last week after his plane crashed during U.S.-led
coalition bombing in eastern Syria.
It was not possible to independently verify the interview
published in the group's English-language online magazine Dabiq
in which First Lieutenant Muath al Kasaesbeh was quoted as
saying his F-16 fighter was "struck by a heat seeking missile".
"I heard and felt its hit. The other Jordanian pilot in the
mission contacted me from a participating jet and told me that I
was struck and that fire was coming out of the rear nozzle of my
engine," Kasaesbeh said.
He made brief comments about life at his base, sharing meals
with hundreds of U.S. personnel.
"The Americans sometimes have dinner with us and eat mansaf
(a traditional Arab dish) which they like alot. Their talk does
not include details about operations because of matters of
secrecy and security."
Jordan declined comment on the interview, the first since IS
published photographs purporting to show his capture.
Kasaesbeh, who comes from a prominent Jordanian family, is
the first pilot from the coalition known to have been captured
by Islamic State.
Kasaesbeh's jet crashed last week in a rural area in Syria's
Raqqa province, the group's stronghold. Jordan's government at
first said the crash could have been the result of a missile
attack but later it said there was no proof.
Jordan is one of several Arab countries taking part in a
U.S.-led coalition to strike the hardline group which announced
an Islamic caliphate in large parts of Syria and Iraq where it
has imposed its radical interpretation of Islam.
Kasaesbeh's capture shocked the country. Several politicians
and lawmakers called on the government to pull out of the
coalition. The authorities said his capture would not weaken its
resolve to fight militant Islamist groups.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mariam Karouny
and Ralph Boulton)