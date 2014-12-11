BEIRUT Dec 11 A correspondent working for Al
Jazeera Arabic died while covering battles in southern Syria,
the pan-Arab news network said on its website on Thursday.
He was the fourth Syrian journalist to die this week in
Syria.
More than 70 journalists have been killed while reporting on
the Syrian conflict, which is now in its fourth year, according
to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
Mahran Al Deeri was covering fighting in the Sheikh Masakin
area of Deraa province between rebels and the government. He
died when his car hit a rebel fighter's vehicle after he had
turned off his headlights to avoid being targeted, Qatar-based
Al Jazeera quoted family members as saying.
The vast majority of journalists killed in Syria have been
local, CPJ says.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)