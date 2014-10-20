United States Secretary of State John Kerry arrives at the airport in Jakarta October 20, 2014, for the inauguration of President of Indonesia Joko Widodo and meetings with other regional leaders. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

JAKARTA U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met leaders from the Asia Pacific region in Indonesia on Monday, seeking more help in the U.S.-led effort against Islamic State in the Middle East.

In a one-day stop in Jakarta for the inauguration of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Kerry scheduled bilateral meetings with the new leader of the world's largest Muslim population, the prime ministers of neighbouring Malaysia and Singapore, the Sultan of Brunei, Australia's prime minister and the foreign minister of the Philippines.

Senior officials of the U.S. State Department said the talkswould touch on territorial disputes in the South China Sea,where China's increasing assertiveness is a worry to the United States and its Asian allies and partners, the fight to containEbola, and a Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership under negotiation.

But they said the priority would be to seek more help in the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Kerry praised Malaysia's strong condemnation of the Islamic State movement and discussed with the country's prime minister, Najib Razak, the need for the international community to do more to crack down on foreign fighters, a senior State Department official said.

Kerry hailed Australia’s active support for the campaign against Islamic State, which has included launching air strikes against militants.

"We couldn't have a stronger partner and we are very, very grateful for Australia's consistent willingness to step up and stand for values, as well as interests, that are important to us," Kerry said.

Australia's experience with domestic militants joining Islamic State, “brings home to everybody how important it is to be a global coalition and for all of us to understand the stakes,” he said.

Earlier, U.S. officials said Kerry's discussions in Jakarta would cover ways to block Islamic State's recruitment of fighters from Southeast Asia, preventing the return of hardened fighters to the region, and blocking militant financing.

Kerry was due to meet Widodo later on Monday.

Indonesian crackdowns after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States and an attack on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali the following year have weakened and dispersed militants at home. But a growing number of them have left the country, and Malaysia, to join Islamic State in the Middle East.

A U.S. official said Kerry would urge Widodo to domore to freeze the assets of militants in line with U.N.Financial Action Task Force requirements.

"They've made some progress on that," he said. "The hope isthat they will make more and it's part of an ongoing effort ...to encourage the Indonesians to do all they need to do to meettheir obligations under the U.N."

'ACTIVE IN FOREIGN AFFAIRS'

Kerry will urge Widodo to maintain the active role inregional foreign policy pursued by the previous Indonesianadministration, amid concern that the new president may be more inward-looking given his preoccupation with domestic agendas.

"As the world's fourth-largest country, the third-largestdemocracy and largest Muslim majority nation, (Indonesia's) roleis hugely important," the second official said.

"What we see in the region is a pretty steady calling forIndonesia to remain active in foreign affairs," he said. "He cando a lot on domestic (policy) and still keep Indonesia active inthe region."

The United States has particularly valued Indonesia'sinfluential role in the 10-nation Association of Southeast AsianNations, which Washington sees as a key partner in its effort tomaintain influence in the Asia-Pacific in the face of a risingChina.

Kerry's visit comes ahead of an East Asia Summit in Myanmarnext month and of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Beijing.

Before heading to Indonesia, Kerry hosted two days of talksin his native Boston with China's top diplomat, State CouncilorYang Jiechi, to warm the mood for a meeting between ChinesePresident Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama after APEC.

Both sides stressed the need to manage differences andco-operate against global threats including Islamic State

