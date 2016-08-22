NAIROBI U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Monday talks between the United States and Russia on military cooperation on fighting Islamic State in Syria are nearing the end with technical teams meeting this week to discuss details.

"We are in indeed engaged currently in ongoing conversations, and it is my hope that we are reaching the end of those discussions one way or another," Kerry told a news conference during a visit to Kenya.

"In the next days our team will meet this week, and depending on where those discussions go, it is very possible, very likely, that Foreign Minister (Sergei) Lavrov and I will meet," he said, without elaborating.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Louise Ireland)