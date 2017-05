U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to opening remarks during the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit at Sunnylands in Rancho Mirage, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet Jordan's King Abdullah over the weekend to discuss the situation in the Middle East, U.S. officials said on Friday as he flew into London en route to Amman.

There were no further details on Kerry's agenda during his trip.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)