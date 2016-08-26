U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrive for a news conference after a meeting on Syria in Geneva, Switzerland, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

GENEVA The United States and Russia failed on Friday to reach a breakthrough deal for a 48-hour humanitarian truce in Aleppo or wider military cooperation against Islamist militants in Syria.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, addressing a joint news conference after day-long talks in Geneva, said that their respective experts would continue to hash out details in coming days in the Swiss city.

"We don't want to have a deal for the sake of the deal," Kerry said. "We want to have something done that is effective and that works for the people of Syria, that makes the region more stable and secure, and that brings us to the table here in Geneva to find a political solution."

