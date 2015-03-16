RIYADH, March 16 A remark by U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry that President Bashar al-Assad should be
included in negotiations on a Syrian political transition
provoked alarm and dismay on Monday among commentators close to
Gulf Arab governments opposed to his rule.
Saudi Arabia, the top oil exporter and main Arab ally of the
United States, has long feared that the administration of
President Barack Obama lacks the resolve to tackle Assad and
that it is instead focusing on a nuclear deal with the Syrian
leader's main supporter Iran.
Although there was no immediate official comment from
Riyadh, Saudi analysts with connections to the ruling family and
conservative Sunni Muslim clerics quickly voiced concern about
Kerry's remarks.
"Bashar has no legitimacy after killing his people and
driving 11 million out of their houses. How can you sit down and
talk to him and keep him in power? It's a big joke for us," said
Abdulaziz al-Sager, head of the Gulf Research Centre based in
Jeddah and Geneva.
"We have to negotiate in the end," Kerry said. "We've always
been willing to negotiate in the context of the Geneva I
process," he added, referring to a 2012 conference which called
for a negotiated transition to end the conflict.
One major U.S. ally appeared to differ. France said it was
sticking to its opposition to talks with Assad, saying these had
to include Syrian opposition members and elements of the exiting
regime - but not Assad - to pave the way to a unity government.
Other Gulf countries, which like Saudi Arabia have backed
Syrian rebels against Assad, worried about Kerry's remarks.
"The fact that Assad is still in the picture is something we
have lived with and accepted as an interim arrangement. If Mr.
Kerry was talking about this same interim arrangement - one year
or two years until negotiations reach some fruit - we
understand," said Sami al-Faraj, a Kuwaiti adviser to the Gulf
Cooperation Council that comprises Gulf Arab states.
"But if he means that even after negotiations Assad would
stay on, that is unacceptable."
The Saudis have in the past said a political transition in
Syria cannot begin unless Assad leaves power, and Foreign
Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal has accused him of committing
genocide against Syrians.
Riyadh's concerns have been heightened by negotiations
between Iran and world powers aimed at finding a deal over its
nuclear programme, which have reached a critical stage.
Nasser al-Omar, a hardline conservative Sunni Muslim cleric
with over 1.6 million Twitter followers, tweeted on Monday that
Kerry's comments were evidence of a deal between Tehran and
Washington to make Iran "America's policeman in the region".
(Reporting By Angus McDowall and Noah Browning, Editing by
William Maclean and Mark Heinrich)