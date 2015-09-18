U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry steps off his plane after arriving at London' Stansted Airport for meetings on the ongoing Syrian crisis, on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. REUTERS/Evan Vucci

LONDON The Syrian conflict has gone on for too long and it is time to reexamine ways to end the four-year war and worsening refugee crisis, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday on the first day of talks in Europe.

Kerry said initial military talks between the United States and Russia by telephone on Friday were an important beginning to avoid either side coming into conflict with the other in Syria.

The talks between U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Sergei Shoigu, the Russian minister of defence, were the first looking at exploring ways to avoid accidental military interactions in Syria.

With Russia's military build up in Syria in recent weeks and thousands of Syrian refugees streaming into Europe, many fleeing the civil war and Islamic State militants who control territory, Kerry said a solution to the Syrian crisis was urgently needed.

"We have all reached a sense ... this has gone on too long," Kerry told Britain's Channel 4 News. "We therefore need to retool and calibrate and that is exactly what we’re doing. It is one of the reasons why we’re in Europe right now," he added.

Kerry met United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in London, and will meet with his British counterpart, Philip Hammond, on Saturday before going on to Berlin on Sunday.

Kerry told reporters before seeing the UAE minister that U.S. President Barack Obama hoped that the military talks would "help define some of the different options available to us as we consider next steps in Syria".

COMMON GROUND

Kerry also suggested that President Bashar al-Assad could stay on for the short term, although State Department officials cautioned against reading too much into the comment.

"Our focus remains on destroying ISIL (Islamic State militants) and also on a political settlement with respect to Syria, which we believe cannot be achieved with the long-term presence of Assad," Kerry told reporters. "We’re looking for ways in which to find a common ground."

The United States opposes Russia's support for Assad, and the Pentagon last year cut off high-level discussions with Moscow after its annexation of Crimea and intervention in Ukraine.

Kerry stressed that talks with Moscow over Syria were separate from action on Ukraine. "There is no tradeoff with respect to Syria," he said in the Channel 4 News interview. "Syria is another set of consideration and is not subject to bargaining, bartering with respect to Ukraine," he added.

But Russia's buildup at Syria's Latakia airbase raises the possibility of air combat missions in Syrian airspace. Heavy Russian equipment, including tanks, helicopters and naval infantry forces, have been moved to Latakia, U.S. officials say.

Earlier, a Syrian military source said that troops had started to use new types of air and ground weapons supplied by Russia.

Kerry told reporters the United States wanted to find "a diplomatic way forward".

"Everybody is seized by the urgency. We have been all along but the migration levels and continued destruction, the danger of potential augmentation by any unilateral moves puts a high premium on diplomacy at this moment," he added.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Stephen Addison and Alison Williams)