Jawdat Safi (R) carries his son, who is holding a picture of Safi's brother, Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh, during a rally calling for his release, at Jordan University in Amman February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

UNITED NATIONS U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday condemned the murder of Mouath al-Kasaesbeh by Islamic State militants, saying the apparent burning of the Jordanian air force pilot alive was an appalling act.

"The Secretary-General condemns the killing of ... Kasaesbeh by Daesh (Islamic State), a terrorist organization with no regard for human life," Ban's press office said in a statement.

It added that Ban "urges all governments to strengthen their efforts to combat the scourge of terrorism and extremism within the bounds of their human rights obligations."

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)