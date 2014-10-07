PARIS Oct 7 France said on Tuesday that
everything needed to be done to stop Islamic State's advance on
the besieged northern Syrian border town of Kobani and that it
was discussing with Turkey what action was necessary.
"A tragedy is unfolding, and we must all react," Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius told lawmakers. "For Kobani, we are
mobilising."
Fabius said he had already spoken to his Turkish counterpart
and that French President Francois Hollande would speak to the
Turkish president later on Tuesday "to see how to react in face
of the urgent situation".
"We are also reinforcing our own cooperation with the forces
that are fighting Islamic State," Fabius added without
specifying if he meant Kurdish forces.
