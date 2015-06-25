DIYARBAKIR, Turkey A car bomb exploded in the Syrian town of Kobani near the Turkish border gate on Thursday as Islamic State militants staged an attack from three sides of the town, a Kurdish YPG militia official told Reuters.

The attack killed and wounded people in the town but the toll was not immediately clear, the official said.

Kurdish forces, helped by U.S. and allied air support, retook control of Kobani at the end of January after a four-month siege by Islamic State fighters, who have seized large parts of Syria and Iraq.

The YPG militia has since led an attack against Islamic State strongholds in Syria, backed by U.S.-led airstrikes.

Thousands of people who fled Kobani across the border to Turkey have returned to the town since the siege.

Welat Omer, a doctor in Kobani, told Reuters that around 60-70 people had been wounded in the latest attacks, many of them women and children.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Macfie)