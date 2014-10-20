BEIRUT The main Syrian Kurdish armed group defending the Syrian border town of Kobani against an Islamic State offensive hopes for more support after the United States air-dropped arms to its fighters for the first time, a spokesman said on Monday.

The U.S. military said on Sunday C-130 aircraft had delivered small arms, ammunition and medical supplies provided by the Kurdish authorities in Iraq.

"It will have a positive impact on the course of military operations and certainly we are still hoping for more support," Redur Xelil told Reuters via Skype.

