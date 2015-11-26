(Adds quote, background)
MOSCOW Nov 26 The Kremlin said on Thursday that
Russia was still awaiting a reasonable answer from Ankara on why
it downed a Russian fighter jet earlier this week, adding that
it is not considering sanctions against Turkey or imposing a
food imports embargo.
"We are still waiting for an explanation, a realistic
explanation from the Turkish side," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin
spokesman, told journalists on a conference call.
Russia's Agriculture Ministry said earlier on Thursday it
was strengthening control over food and agriculture imports from
Turkey.
"We're not imposing any embargo," Peskov said."
These (restrictions) are introduced due to an increasing
danger from various manifestations of extremism. Of course,
additional control measures are taken. This is rather natural,
especially taking into account the unpredictable actions of the
Republic of Turkey."
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and
Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)