ERBIL Kurdish authorities said on Friday they were investigating a suspected chemical attack by Islamic State militants against peshmerga fighters in northwestern Iraq this week.

Dozens of peshmerga and civilians were treated for nausea and vomiting after homemade rockets, that appeared to have contained a chemical substance, were fired at them in the Sinjar area on Feb. 25, the Kurdistan Region Security Council said on its official Twitter account.

