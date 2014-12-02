BAGHDAD Dec 2 Iraq's government and Kurdish authorities agreed on Tuesday to export 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Kirkuk and 250,000 bpd from the northern Kurdish region through Turkey, Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said.

The agreement aims to overcome months of dispute which all but halted exports from Kirkuk and stopped payments of Kurdish salaries by the central government earlier this year.

"The deal was reached today and endorsed by the Iraqi cabinet. Now it's a done deal," Zebari told Reuters. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams)