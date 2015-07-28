ANKARA, July 28 The head of Turkey's pro-Kurdish
Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which President Tayyip Erdogan
has accused of links with "terrorist groups", on Tuesday denied
any wrongdoing and said his group faced punishment simply for
its electoral success.
"We have committed no unforgiveable crimes. Our only crime
was winning 13 percent of vote," HDP chairman Selahattin
Demirtas told his group in parliament.
Erdogan earlier in the day called for the prosecution of
party leaders and urged parliament to strip lawmakers of
immunity from prosecution for alleged links with the outlawed
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). Demirtas also accused Erdogan of
obstructing a plan by the PKK's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan to
call for his followers to disarm.
