A century after their hopes of statehood were thwarted by colonial powers carving up the Ottoman Empire, the embattled Kurds of the Middle East are hampered once again by regional hostility and suspicion.

While Islamic State fighters steadily fight their way into the Kurdish Syrian border town of Kobani, Turkey has refused to open the frontier to allow arms to reach the outgunned Kurds, wary of emboldening its own Kurdish population.

Kurdish efforts to reinforce Kobani from Iraq have also been obstructed by Turkey, a Syrian Kurdish official said on Tuesday. In Iraq, the Kurds are battling to claw back territory from the Islamic State, while in Turkey government jets launched air strikes this week on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party in the southeast of the country.

Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran all have large Kurdish minorities seeking varying degrees of autonomy from central government after decades of state repression.

Here is an overview of their status.

* HISTORY

Kurds are a non-Arab, mainly Sunni Muslim people, speaking a language related to Farsi and living in a mountainous area straddling the borders of Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey.

For most of their history they have been subjugated. In modern times Iran, Iraq and Turkey have resisted an independent Kurdish state and Western powers have seen no reason to help establish one.

Kurdish nationalism stirred in the 1890s when the Ottoman Empire was on its last legs. The 1920 Treaty of Sevres, which imposed a settlement and colonial carve-up of Turkey after World War One, promised them independence.

Three years later Turkish leader Kemal Ataturk tore up that accord and the Treaty of Lausanne, ratified in 1924, divided the Kurds amongst the new nations of the Middle East.

Kurdish revolts in the 1920s and 1930s were put down by Turkish forces. The Kurds were not recognised as a separate people or allowed to speak their language in public. They fared little better across the border in northern Iraq where, under a British mandate, revolts were quashed in 1919, 1923 and 1932.

* SYRIA

Before Syria's conflict erupted in 2011, Kurds made up about 8 percent of the population. Damascus deprived thousands of Kurds of citizenship rights, banned the teaching of their language and clamped down on Kurdish political activities.

However in April 2011, President Bashar al-Assad vowed to grant citizenship to Kurds in an attempt to cool resentment. Subsequently Assad's forces focused on crushing the mainly Sunni Arab uprising in central Syria, turning a blind eye to elements of self-rule in the remote northern and eastern Kurdish regions.

Kurds have taken little part in the anti-Assad uprising, but have repeatedly clashed with Sunni Islamist fighters militants at the edges of Kurdish regions, most recently in Kobani.

* TURKEY

Kurds form about 20 percent of the population. The Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), named in 1978, took up arms against Turkey in 1984 with the aim of creating an ethnic homeland in the southeast. Since then more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan was captured in 1999, tried and sentenced to death. That was reduced to life imprisonment in October 2002 after Turkey abolished the death penalty.

Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president and former prime minister, removed restrictions on Kurdish language usage. Around half of Kurds voted for his ruling AK Party and peace talks with Kurds were a major part of his platform.

But Ankara's failure to intervene militarily in Kobani or allow weapons to be sent to its defenders has led to deadly protests and fuelled rumours that Turkey secretly supports Islamic State.

On Monday, Turkish warplanes attacked PKK targets in southeast Turkey in the first significant air operation against the militants since the launch of a peace process two years ago, the PKK's military wing said.

* IRAQ

Kurds constitute 15-20 percent of the population, inhabiting the three northern provinces of Iraqi Kurdistan. The region has been autonomous since 1991, has its own government and armed forces, but still relies on the Baghdad central government for its budget.

After U.S. troops left in 2011, friction grew between Kurdistan President Masoud Barzani and Iraq's then Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki over territory, oil deals and Syria. Barzani had helped Syrian Kurds while Maliki, along with his Shi'ite Muslim ally Iran, had been more sympathetic to Assad.

In June, when Islamic State fighters seized control of much of northern Iraq, Kurdish fighters exploited the collapse of central authority to take control of Kirkuk, the oil city they regard as their ancient regional capital.

For the last two months Kurdish peshmerga forces, backed by U.S. air strikes, have been clawing back territory lost to an August offensive by Islamic State fighters.

* IRAN

Kurds form about 7 percent of the population. In 2011 Iran pledged to step up military action against PJAK (Party of Free Life of Kurdistan), a PKK offshoot which has sought greater autonomy for Kurdish areas of Iran.

Kurds, along with other religious and ethnic minorities, faced increasing discrimination under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad rule from 2005 to 2013. Iran executed several Kurdish activists in 2009-2010.

