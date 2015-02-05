(Repeats story first issued on Feb 4)
* Facing Islamic State threat, Kurdish fighters build
defenses
* Kurds say partition may end sectarian bloodshed
* Priority must be to eliminate IS ahead of independence
By Samia Nakhoul and Isabel Coles
VALLEY OF THE CROWS, northern Iraq, Feb 4 The black
banner of the Islamic State, fixed to a shack within sight of
this frontline, is evidence of the existential threat menacing
the Kurds from across the 1,000-km long frontier.
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters are digging trenches and building
defense berms in Wadi al-Ghorab (Valley Of The Crows), less than
2 km away from the IS-held Sultan Abdullah village, which
demarcates the new border of their autonomous region.
The Kurds have enjoyed de facto self rule since the first
Gulf War in 1991. They are now closer than ever to achieving
their dream of full independence. Yet they are menaced by the
deadly ambitions of the Islamic caliphate across the frontline.
Not far from Wadi al-Ghorab, mostly Sunni Arab Iraqi
fighters were undergoing military training to help fight to
regain Mosul, one of Iraq's largest cities, and other Sunni
towns that were overrun by Islamic State last June before it
surged menacingly towards Erbil, the heart of Kurdish power.
The jihadi movement declared its cross-border caliphate last
year after seizing territory in eastern Syria and west and
northern Iraq. It now directly threatens the Iraqi Kurdish
entity across lines that lie 45 km (30 miles) from Erbil, the
bustling capital of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
To the southeast, Kurdish forces battled IS insurgents and
last week recaptured an oil field near the city of Kirkuk, which
Kurds seized last summer and proclaimed as their own.
"To have ISIS we can't sleep well," said Fuad Hussein,
Chief of Staff to Massoud Barzani, President of Kurdistan. "It
means every night having a nightmare."
TWO WORLDS
Najat Ali Saleh, a Peshmerga commander, said not a week
passes when IS doesn't try to wage a new offensive or attack to
regain lost villages.
"They are stronger than us," said Saleh near the Wadi
al-Ghorab frontline. "We need heavy weapons to fight them. They
have heavier weapons. We need artillery, mortars, armoured cars
and Humvees. Right now we have Kalashnikovs and machine guns."
Across this new frontier, Sunni residents interviewed in
Mosul, just 80 km from Erbil, tell of another world under
Islamic State's rule.
They recount tales of beheadings, executions, flogging and
stoning to death in public squares. Punishments are meted out to
Sunni Muslims seen by IS as not adhering to their nihilistic
brand of Islam. Smoking cigarettes, watching movies or even
world cup football games are all deemed un-Islamic. Music and
all forms of arts are forbidden.
IS insurgents have taken over the schools, segregating girls
from boys, even in nurseries, and changed the curriculum to
implant their vision of Islam in young minds. They have set up
military camps to train and recruit boys to replace fighters
they have lost on the battlefield, residents say.
On the KRG-run side of the frontier, Kurdistan has witnessed
not just political independence but hitherto unknown economic
prosperity over the past decade, as hotels and construction
projects mushroomed. The boom froze last year when Baghdad
stopped paying the Kurds' share of the national budget as
punishment for the region's move to export oil on its own terms.
BROKEN COUNTRY
For Kurds, the rise of IS has reinforced their belief that
Iraq is a broken state, that they are better off in their own
entity and that all other sects should emulate them.
From ordinary Kurds to top officials it is impossible to
find anyone who believes in Iraq as one united country. All
those interviewed want partition or at least federation.
The ties that bind Kurds with Arab Iraq are few and fraying.
Most Kurds born in the autonomous region, created after the
Kurdish uprising that followed the 1991 Gulf War, don't speak
Arabic. Signposts along roads, on shops, military bases and
government buildings are all in Kurdish, the official language
of Kurdistan.
Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said Iraq, which has been
ravaged by sectarian warfare since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion
that toppled Saddam Hussein, does not exist as a unified
country.
"There is no loyalty to a country called Iraq," he told
Reuters in an interview.
"It really is important to find a formula for how to live
together within the boundaries of what is called Iraq. Unless a
formula is found, there will be more bloodshed and the country
will remain a destabilising factor in the region."
Pointing to Shi'ite-Sunni sectarian strife across Iraq, all
Kurdish factions agree that a unified country ruled from Baghdad
is a dream of the past and that power must be devolved to give
each of the main sects, Sunnis, Shi'ites and Kurds their
autonomous regions.
PARTITION ONLY SOLUTION?
But any such vision is unlikely to materialise unless they
get rid of the Islamic State first, they say.
"The only solution (to stop the bloodshed) is to partition
Iraq, everybody will be relieved. What are the benefits of
keeping Iraq united with people killing each other every day?"
said Sirwan Barzani, a prominent businessman but now a Peshmerga
commander, and also a nephew of President Barzani.
Speaking at the Black Tiger Camp, Barzani, dressed in combat
uniform, added: "At least if we can't have independence, let's
have three federal entities - Kurdish, Shi'ite and Sunni."
The sense of Iraqi national identity has evaporated since
the 2003 invasion which handed power to the Shi'ites, ending
decades-old Sunni rule with the toppling of Saddam, triggering
sectarian wars and leading to the rise of radical Sunni groups,
including al Qaeda, which spawned Islamic State.
Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of KRG, said the
reality is that a whole generation of Iraqis has grown up in a
highly sectarian environment in the last decade. "We have
Shi'ites promoting and defending Shi'ite policies; Sunnis
rallying around Sunni identity and Kurds doing the same."
"Iraqi unity as we knew it is over, so what political system
could be devised to salvage the country? We have a model here in
Kurdistan - maybe our exact model is not applicable to Sunnistan
but some sort of autonomy is," he said at his office in Erbil.
He said Sunnis living in scattered areas could have autonomy
within their governorates even if they don't have a contiguous
region. "So long as Baghdad remains the centre of all decision
making people will fight over it. There's no leader today in the
country that can talk on behalf of all Iraqis," he added.
NO LOYALTY
Less than a generation ago tens of thousands of Kurds in
northern Iraq were victims of attempted genocide: aerial
bombardment, mass executions, chemical gas attacks and massive
displacement by Saddam's forces. More than 4,500 Kurdish
villages were destroyed and around 1 million Kurds displaced.
The al-Anfal Campaign, known to Kurds as the Kurdish
Genocide waged by Saddam from 1986-89, is still engrained in the
Kurdish psyche. It is hard to meet anyone who hasn't been marked
by al-Anfal, which culminated with a nerve gas attack in 1988 on
Halabja in which up to 5,000 Kurds were killed.
"I don't feel any sense of belonging to Iraq," said Ihsan
Sheikh Almozuril, 46, who works in a money exchange shop.
"Our loyalty is first and foremost to Kurdistan. Even when
Iraq plays a football match against another country we support
the opponent.
Sarkaft Ahmed, 18, who works in a shop selling household
appliances and speaks no Arabic said: "We want to separate from
them. Arabs are the enemy. They are treacherous and they kill."
Ali Tahsin, 37, and whose mother is Arab and father is
Kurd, said: "Right now no Iraqi feels as though they are Iraqi -
it's not just in Kurdistan. We are living in a country where
there is no value for human life."
On the ground, the war in Syria and IS's push into Iraq from
2013, have burst open the boundaries in the Middle East - fixed
after the 1916 Sykes-Picot accord, which carved up not just Iraq
but the Levant between Britain and France based on interests.
These frontiers ignored the complex ethnic, tribal and
religious differences that dominated Middle Eastern politics.
And they left the Kurdish people, estimated now at 30 million
and mostly Sunni by religion, to live as minority communities in
Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria as well as in the diaspora.
RIPPLE EFFECT
Ever since the KRG carved out a de facto independent enclave
in northern Iraq, its neighbors in Turkey, Syria and Iran have
fretted at the nightmarish prospect of a pan-Kurd state which
might incite their own Kurdish minorities to secede.
While neighbours dread Kurdish secession that might break up
their states, the reality on the ground is that the Kurds have
given birth to a nation - at least in Iraq. Three enclaves in
neighbouring north-east Syria are practically under Kurdish
control, although menaced by IS.
Kurdish officials said Kurds were fighting Islamic State for
areas that rightfully belonged to the Kurdish region but that
they would avoid using Peshmerga fighters to drive IS from Sunni
areas - much less to spearhead the recapture of Sunni Mosul.
They insist that that fight will have to be led by Iraqi
army units, mostly Sunnis.
But any recapture of Mosul seems distant. PM Barzani and
others emphasized that the timetable for such an offensive would
depend on the rebuilding of the Iraqi army, which collapsed as
IS conquered Mosul and raced across northern Iraq.
Atheel al-Nujeifi, the former regional governor who fled
Mosul when IS pushed in, said the coalition's response has been
very slow and late. He said Mosul residents were too frightened
to revolt unless supported by a force from outside.
"We think that if there were forces close to Mosul or on the
outskirts, the city will mobilize (against IS) very quickly,"
said Nujeifi, whose properties and Arab thoroughbred horses were
looted by Islamic State, and whose Rolex watch was the one seen
on the wrist of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi when he appeared
at a mosque in Mosul last year to declare his caliphate.
