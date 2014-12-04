LONDON Dec 4 Trafigura, one of the world's
biggest commodities trading firms, played a pivotal role in
helping Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region export oil, which
the Iraqi government considered illegal, three sources familiar
with the trades said.
This week Iraq and its Kurdish region reached a landmark
deal designed to resolve a dispute over oil exports which had
threatened to break up Iraq, after seven months during which the
Kurds defied Baghdad to sell oil on their own.
The Kurds have long argued that they are permitted to sell
oil under Iraq's 2005 constitution, provided the revenue is
shared with the rest of Iraq according to an agreed formula. The
government in Baghdad says only the central authorities can sell
oil, and threatened to sue buyers who deal with the Kurds.
Swiss-based Trafigura's role in the trade has not been
revealed until now. A Trafigura spokesman declined to comment,
as did a spokesman for the Iraqi Kurdish regional government.
According to the three sources, who revealed the commercial
information on condition of anonymity, Trafigura became involved
in Kurdish oil sales after the Kurds achieved poor results from
initial attempts at exports early this year. Ships had been
loaded but ended up sailing aimlessly, with few buyers willing
to brave Baghdad's anger to take delivery.
Since Trafigura began handling some of the sales in recent
months, all of the 30-plus tankers have found buyers, apart from
one for which Trafigura was not responsible, the sources said.
Trafigura struck its deal to sell Kurdish oil with the
Kurdish regional government this summer after meetings in London
and the Kurdish capital Arbil, the sources said. At the time, a
lightning advance of Islamic State militants in northern Iraq
threw the Kurds into front-line battle.
The oil was delivered to destinations such as Israel,
Croatia and to buyers off the coast of Malaysia, according to
trading sources and publicly available ship-tracking data. A
series of ship-to-ship transfers and temporary storage
arrangements was put in place, often making it difficult to
track final destinations.
RESOLVING DISPUTE
Iraqi oil ministry officials were not available to comment
on the role of Trafigura in the trade. Baghdad has not made
clear whether it will lift its threat to sue firms involved in
past transactions with the Kurds following this week's deal to
resolve the dispute.
Asked at a press conference two weeks ago about plans to sue
over past deals, Iraqi oil minister Adel Abdel Mehdi declined to
comment, saying he did not want to spoil the positive relations
between the Kurds and the new Iraqi government which took power
three months ago.
Kurdish officials said they had no choice but to sell oil
this year because Baghdad had halted payments to the region of
its share of total oil revenue.
Resolving the dispute became more urgent in recent months as
the Kurds ramped up their oil sales, even as both sides faced a
resurgent threat from Islamic militants. Kurdish leaders
threatened to seek independence, breaking up Iraq.
Washington, which is helping both the central government and
the Kurds battle Islamic State fighters, put pressure on them to
resolve their differences.
Under this week's deal, the Kurds will receive 17 percent of
Iraq's oil revenue and the central government will pay the
salaries of the Kurds' security forces known as peshmerga.
By the time Baghdad and the Kurds reached their agreement
this week, Kurdish exports had risen to around 300,000 barrels
per day, more than a tenth of Iraqi output. Some industry
sources predicted the Kurds could be selling 1 million bpd by
next year.
The identity of the trader behind the sales has until now
been a closely-guarded secret, with Baghdad threatening not only
to sue but to bar any company that assisted the Kurds from
handling Iraq's sizeable exports from the south.
Trafigura does not handle any of Baghdad's own oil sales
from state marketer SOMO, unlike some of its biggest rivals.
Trafigura was not behind the one Kurdish vessel still stuck
in limbo off the coast of Texas, the United Kalavrvta, the
source familiar with the trades said. A Texas judge has said the
state lacks the jurisdiction to rule on the ownership of the
oil.
(Additional reporting by Raheem Salman in Baghdad; Editing by
Peter Graff)