MOSCOW Dec 14 Russia's foreign ministry said on
Monday that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian
counterpart Sergei Lavrov had agreed in a phone call on the
preconditions necessary for another meeting of world powers on
Syria.
Kerry had previously said the aim was to hold a third round
of talks in New York on Dec. 18. It was unclear whether the
agreement on preconditions -- which came ahead of a planned
visit by Kerry to Moscow on Tuesday -- meant the Dec. 18 meeting
was on or off.
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the
two men had agreed that the make-up of an opposition delegation
that could conduct talks with the Syrian government had to be
prepared before another meeting along with an agreed list of
Islamist terrorist groups to be jointly fought against.
It said Kerry and Lavrov had also confirmed the importance
of respecting the principle of consensus at the meeting when it
happened and of ensuring that all of the group's members took
part in the talks.
Russia, the United States, European and Middle Eastern
countries agreed in Vienna last month on a two-year timeline
leading to Syrian elections, but left many questions unresolved,
most notably the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
