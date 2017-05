Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference in Sochi, Russia, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin/Pool

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Vienna on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

On Tuesday, the United States and Russia will co-chair a meeting of the International Syria Support Group, which includes Arab League and European Union countries as well as Turkey, Iran, and China.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)