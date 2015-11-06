MOSCOW Nov 6 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday discussed
international efforts to launch political talks between the
Syrian authorities and the opposition, the Russian foreign
ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the phone call had taken place at
Washington's initiative and that the two men had also discussed
the fight against Islamic State and other militant groups in the
Middle East.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)