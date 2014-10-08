* S. Arabia financing deal for Lebanese army to tackle
jihadists
* Lebanese army ill-equipped to tackle jihadis
* Saudi Arabia already gave $1 bln in second deal
PARIS, Oct 8 France will soon provide weapons
and military equipment to the Lebanese army as part of a $3
billion grant from Saudi Arabia to help it fight jihadis
encroaching into Lebanon from Syria, Defence Minister Jean-Yves
Le Drian said on Wednesday.
One of the few institutions not overtaken by the sectarian
divisions that plague Lebanon, the army has few resources to
deal with the instability on its border and has been seeking to
modernise its military hardware.
"All the work is done and the President (Francois Hollande)
indicated yesterday to Mr (Saad) al-Hariri that the conditions
to fulfil the contract had been met," Defence Minister Jean-Yves
Le Drian told parliament.
"This is a necessity. The Lebanese army is the last barrier
that exists against the security threats this country faces."
Former Prime Minister Hariri, who has close links to the
Saudi royal family, was in Paris on Tuesday to meet Hollande. He
said that another Saudi grant of $1 billion for the Lebanese
army had also been finalised.
Jihadis attacked and briefly seized the Lebanese border town
of Arsal in August and since then the army has stepped up its
efforts to prevent fighters, most notably from al Qaeda's Syrian
wing Nusra Front, from crossing into Lebanon.
Beirut has officially tried to distance itself from Syria's
conflict, but the country's powerful Shi'ite movement Hezbollah
has sent fighters to aid President Bashar al-Assad, an Alawite.
Assad, like Hezbollah, is backed by Shi'ite power Iran.
Lebanon, which is still rebuilding after its own 15-year
civil war, has also seen clashes between gunmen loyal to
opposing sides of the Syrian conflict, as well as militant
strikes on the army and crossborder attacks by Syrian rebels.
The Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has taken
part in air strikes in neighbouring Syria, may be seeking to
bolster the army as a counterbalance to Hezbollah.
Le Drian said France would provide land, air and naval
equipment.
"This project will be concluded and we have already started
by renovating the Lebanese army's helicopter fleet," he said.
The contract, which was initially agreed in December, has
been under intense scrutiny for several months as negotiations
between Paris and Riyadh over the deal have proved more
complicated than first imagined.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Mark John)