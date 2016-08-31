BEIRUT A bomb blast on a road in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Wednesday killed at least one person and wounded 11 other people, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

The explosion took place at a roundabout near the city of Zahle, the source added, without elaborating. Local media reported the person killed was a woman, but gave no further details.

TV images from the scene showed broken glass littering the road near the roundabout, and people trying to treat someone lying on the ground with what looked like a head injury.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Several security incidents have hit Lebanon in recent months, including an attack by eight suicide bombers who blew themselves up killing five other people in a Christian village in the north in June.

Lebanon has been repeatedly jolted by the five-year-old civil war in neighbouring Syria, where powerful Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah is fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad.

The spillover has included a number of attacks by Sunni Islamists, among the biggest of which was a bomb attack in Beirut in November last year.

