BEIRUT Nov 20 Lebanon said on Friday Russia was
planning to carry out a three-day naval exercise in the
Mediterranean Sea and that Lebanese authorities were working on
ways to avoid disruption to civilian flights taking off from
Beirut.
Moscow, which is carrying out air strikes in Lebanon's
neighbour Syria, sent an urgent telegram to Lebanese aviation
authorities saying its manoeuvres would start at midnight (2200
GMT), the ministry of Public Works and Transport said.
The ministry had set up an emergency group "to ensure the
continuity of takeoffs and landings at the airport, taking into
account the maximum degree of public safety, it said.
Transport Minister Ghazi Zeaiter told Reuters earlier on
Friday Lebanon had refused Moscow's request to divert civilian
flights from over the area in international waters where they
are planning to conduct the exercise.
A Russian Defence Ministry official in Moscow declined any
immediate comment.
Flight paths from Lebanon are limited because the national
carrier Middle East Airlines (MEA) does not fly over Israel and
other airlines have avoided flying over Syria.
MEA Chairman Mohamad al-Hout told Reuters that flights could
be diverted over Cyprus and that it did not appear flights would
be cancelled as a result of the training exercises.
"The decision should be taken by the Lebanese government.
They are working on opening an air corridor above Cyprus and if
it doesn't work we will stick to the current lines. Until now
there is no decision to suspend flights."
According to an international governmental database of
notices for airmen (NOTAM) Russia gave notice on Nov. 20 of a
rocket test firing off the Lebanese coast over a three-day
period. It has carried out previous exercises in the waters off
Lebanon.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Mariam Karouny in Beirut and
Maria Tsvetkova in Moscow, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by
Richard Balmforth)